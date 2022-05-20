The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire damages north Spokane Home Depot

UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022

A fire damaged the north Spokane Home Depot, 9116 N. Newport Highway, late Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Courtesy Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer)
From staff reports
Damage caused by a fire late Thursday at the North Side Home Depot will keep the store closed today.

Crews were called to the store, 9116 N. Newport Highway, about 9:30 p.m.

Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted about an hour later that the fire had been stopped and that no one was injured.

He said a fire investigation likely would get underway overnight.

Schaeffer told KHQ that the fire grew quickly and that the smoke created a dangerous firefighting situation.

An employee answering the phone at the store Friday morning said the store is closed as a result of the fire.

The report will be updated.

