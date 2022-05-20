Fire damages north Spokane Home Depot
UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022
Damage caused by a fire late Thursday at the North Side Home Depot will keep the store closed today.
Crews were called to the store, 9116 N. Newport Highway, about 9:30 p.m.
Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tweeted about an hour later that the fire had been stopped and that no one was injured.
He said a fire investigation likely would get underway overnight.
Schaeffer told KHQ that the fire grew quickly and that the smoke created a dangerous firefighting situation.
An employee answering the phone at the store Friday morning said the store is closed as a result of the fire.
The report will be updated.
