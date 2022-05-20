The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Firefighters extinguish Spokane Valley garage fire, smoke damage makes home uninhabitable

UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A garage fire Thursday night caused extensive smoke damage throughout a Spokane Valley home, making it uninhabitable.

Firefighters responded just after 7:30 p.m. to the house fire at 11122 E. 34th Ave., according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Crews reported widespread flames coming from the garage with smoke filling the residence, the release said. Crews extinguished the fire, containing it to the garage.

All occupants evacuated the structure and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

