Here’s who will be on Spokane County’s August primary ballot

The candidate field for the Aug. 2 primary election is set.

Filing week, the five-day stretch when politicians have to officially file to run for office in Washington, closed Friday.

In many years, a flurry of candidates emerge from nowhere and enter the race on the last day. There weren’t many bombshells on Friday, although a few unexpected candidates decided to run.

Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns won’t be running unopposed after all in the race for District 3, which covers northern Spokane County.

The Republican incumbent will have to fend off Wild Bill Schreiner of Mead. Schreiner filed to run without a party affiliation. Little information on Schreiner exists online, and he could not be reached for comment.

County Commissioner District 2, which covers east Spokane, got more interesting on Friday.

Republican Glen Stockwell, a frequent campaigner for elected office, will try to beat out Democrat Amber Waldref and fellow GOP candidates Michael Cathcart and Bob Apple. Stockwell is the only District 2 candidate without experience on Spokane City Council.

Stockwell was charged with assault in October after he tried to punch state Sen. Mark Schoesler, a Republican from Ritzville.

In a story about his arrest, the Associated Press wrote that Stockwell lived in Ritzville. Stockwell could not be reached for comment, but he has previously advocated for the expansion of irrigated agricultural land in Eastern Washington.

A few late filers are running for the state Legislature.

Democrat Michaela Kelso is running in the 6th Legislative District against incumbent Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane. Kelso grew up near Frankfurt, Germany, and moved to the U.S. in 1993 after marrying a soldier. She served for 23 years in the Army, spending time in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring in 2018.

Kelso said she’d be focused on fiscal responsibility, health care and education if elected, adding that she believes running for office is a good way to continue serving U.S. citizens.

“I did swear an oath to uphold and defend our Constitution and I don’t see that work quite being done yet,” she said.

In the 4th Legislative District, Republican Leonard Christian will try to unseat incumbent Rep. Rob Chase, R-Liberty Lake.

Christian, a real estate agent who ran against Chase in 2020, briefly represented the 4th District in 2014. The county commissioners appointed him to replace Rep. Larry Crouse, who retired before his term ended, but Christian lost to Rep. Bob McCaslin Jr. in the August primary.

Christian said he’s running because he believes Chase “has just done very little in the last two years.” He said completing the North Spokane Corridor would be a priority if voters send him to Olympia.

Incumbent Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, has an opponent as she runs for re-election in the 7th Legislative District.

Republican Lonny Ray Williams, also of Republic, is a veteran who writes a monthly periodical with his wife called The Pamphlet. He said he’s running to ensure that Washington parents have the right to raise their children without government interference.

Here’s the final field of candidates for the August primary:

Spokane County Commission:

District 1: Kim Plese (R), Chris Jordan (D)

District 2: Amber Waldref (D), Michael Cathcart (R), Bob Apple (R), Glen Stockwell (R)

District 3: Josh Kerns (R), Wild Bill Schreiner (no party affiliation)

District 4: Mary Kuney (R), Paul Brian Noble (R), Chris McIntosh (R)

District 5: Al French (R), Don Harmon (R), Tara Carter (independent), Maggie Yates (D)

Spokane County prosecutor: Larry Haskell (R), Stephanie Olsen (R), Stefanie Collins (R), Deb Conklin (nonpartisan)

Spokane County sheriff: John Nowels (R), Michael Zollars (R), Wade Nelson (R)

Spokane County auditor: Vicky Dalton (D), Bob McCaslin (R)

Spokane County treasurer: Michael Baumgartner (R)

Spokane County assessor: Tom Konis (R)

Spokane County clerk: Tim Fitzgerald (R)

3rd Legislative District:

Representative, Position 1: Marcus Riccelli (D), Scotty Nicol (R)

Representative, Position 2: Timm Ormsby (D), Patrick Spurlock (no party affiliation), Natalie Poulson (R)

4th Legislative District:

Representative, Position 1: Suzanne Schmidt (R), MJ Bolt (R), Ted Cummings (D)

Representative, Position 2: Rob Chase (R), Leonard Christian (R)

6th Legislative District:

Senator: Jeff Holy (R)

Representative, Position 1: Mike Volz (R)

Representative, Position 2: Jenny Graham (R), Michaela Kelso (D)

7th Legislative District:

Senator: Shelly Short (R)

Representative, Position 1: Jacquelin Maycumber (R), Lonny Ray Williams (R)

Representative, Position 2: Joel Kretz (R)

9th Legislative District:

Representative, Position 1: Mary Dye (R)

Representative, Position 2: Joe Schmick (R)

Secretary of State: Steve Hobbs (D), Julie Anderson (no party affiliation), Bob Hagglund (R), Keith Wagoner (R), Tamborine Borrelli (America First), Mark Miloscia (R), Kurtis Engle (Union), Marquez Tiggs (D)

5th Congressional District: Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R), Ann Marie Danimus (D), Natasha Hill (D), Sean Clynch (R)

U.S. Senate: Henry Clay Dennison (Socialist Workers), Mohammad Hassan Said (D), John Guenther (R), Tiffany Smiley (R), Dan Phan Doan (no party affiliation), Dr Pano Churchill (D), Dave Saulibio (JFK Republican), Sam Cusmir (D), Bill Hirt (R), Jon Butler (Independent), Bryan Solstin (D), Martin D. Hash (no party affiliation), Patty Murray (D), Thor Amundson (Independent), Charlie (Chuck) Jackson (Independent), Naz Paul (Independent), Ravin Pierre (D), Leon Lawson (Trump Republican)