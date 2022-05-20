The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

Power outage at Yakima airport halts commercial flights

UPDATED: Fri., May 20, 2022

This photo shows the air traffic control tower of the airport in Yakima, Wash.  (Associated Press)
Associated Press

YAKIMA — Commercial flights into the Yakima airport were temporarily shut down after a car crashed into the control tower early Friday morning.

The Yakima Police Department said a driver was speeding on Washington Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Friday and crashed into two transformers and the base of the control tower.

Airport manager Jaime Vera said power is out at the airport and neighboring businesses.

Vera said that while commercial flights were temporarily halted, non-commercial flights continue to operate.

Police said the driver of the car has life threatening injuries.

