Prep roundup: Mead, North Central boys soccer ousted from state tourney; Gonzaga Prep softball stays alive at districts

Roundup of Friday’s high school sports state and district tournament action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys soccer

Hazen 2, Mead 1 (SO): The 11th-seeded Highlanders (13-3) eliminated the sixth-seeded Panthers (10-5) 5-4 in a shootout in a State 3A first-round game in Edmonds.

Jackson LaRue scored for Mead in regulation.

Peninsula 3, North Central 1: Reiley Leahy scored twice and the 10th-seeded Seahawks (13-5) eliminated the seventh-seeded Wolfpack (11-3) in a State 3A first-round game at Ingraham HS.

Yzahir Corneilo made nine saves for Peninsula. Ben Hippauf scored a first-half goal for NC.

Lakeside 1, Wahluke 0: The seventh-seeded Eagles (15-3-1) edged the 10th-seeded Warriors (13-5-3) in a State 1A first-round game at Sammamish HS.

Lakeside faces second-seeded The Bush School (14-1-1) in a quarterfinal Saturday.

Fastpitch softball

District 8 4A

Gonzaga Prep 13, Central Valley 9: Sydney Wysocki went 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs and the Bullpups (10-12) beat the visiting Bears (9-13) in a District 8 4A loser-out game.

G-Prep faces Chiawana on the road Saturday in the district third-place game with a berth to state on the line.

Emily Schulhauser homered for CV.







Idaho

Eagle 17, Coeur d’Alene 0: Lizzy Tomassini went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and struck out seven in a five-inning complete game and the Mustangs (18-10) eliminated the Vikings (19-4) in an Idaho 5A State loser-out at Lake City HS.

The Vikings came from behind to beat Thunder Ridge 5-4 in their first-round game and fell to Timberline 2-0 in a second-round game.

Lakeland 8, Pocatello 5: Kyleigh Dyer went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and the Hawks (16-12) beat the Thunder (18-7) in an Idaho 4A State loser-out at Post Falls HS.

Lakeland faces Vallivue in a loser-out Saturday for a chance to move into the medal round.

The Hawks lost to Bishop Kelly 13-3 in their first-round game then knocked off Blackfoot 11-6 in a loser-out.

South Fremont 14, Timberlake 8: Haylee Angell went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and the Cougars (16-10) eliminated the Tigers (22-6) in an Idaho 3A State loser-out at Buhl HS.

Timberlake lost to Filer 7-2 in its first-round game, then beat Kellogg 18-0 in a loser-out. Kellogg fell to Homedale 18-0 in its first-round matchup.

St. Maries 6, West Jefferson 2: Addyson Stewart went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs and the visiting Lumberjacks (17-3) beat the Panthers (18-4) in an Idaho 2A State second-round game at Orofino HS.

Stacie Mitchell went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for St. Maries, which faces Malad in a semifinal on Saturday.

Baseball

Sandpoint 7, Bonneville 3: Jack Zimmerman had three hits, including two triples, two runs and an RBI and the Bulldogs (12-12) beat the Bees (18-11) in an Idaho 4A State consolation game at Bishop Kelly HS. Sandpoint faces Pocatello in the consolation final Saturday.

Snake River 2, Bonners Ferry 1 (8): Pinch-runner Talon Cherry scored from second on an error in the outfield and the Panthers (17-9) eliminated the Badgers (13-13) in an Idaho 3A State consolation game at Northwest Nazarene Univ. Trey Bateman struck out seven over 7⅓ innings for Bonners Ferry.

Challis-Mackay 9, St. Maries 6 (9): Rugar Nicholls went 2 for 5 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs and the River Cats (11-10) rallied for four runs in the ninth and eliminated the Lumberjacks (6-14) in an Idaho 2A State consolation game at Nampa Christian HS. Dylan Larson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for St. Maries.