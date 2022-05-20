Review: ‘American Dream’ is a reminder of legendary comic George Carlin’s legacy

The difference between George Carlin and just about any other legendary comic is that the iconic native New Yorker’s material from more than a generation ago is still relevant.

The work of most comics is ephemeral. However, that’s not so with the humorist, who started out as a DJ during the 1950s.

Carlin’s takes on abortion, war and politics from bygone eras still apply today. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s thorough, two-part documentary, “George Carlin’s American Dream,” which debuted Friday on HBO, is comprehensive and eye-opening.

The four-hour production starts out chronicling Carlin’s youth in New York’s Morningside neighborhood, or “White Harlem” as Carlin dubbed his hood, which he visited whenever he returned to New York.

Carlin’s brother Patrick, who died at age 90 this year, waxed about their youth. Interviews with Carlin’s childhood friends shed light on the budding rebel, who started pushing boundaries after receiving his first holy communion at the tender age of 7.

His first DJ gig was in the military, which of course was not a good fit. Carlin entered entertainment as a clean comic who enjoyed moderate success. However, the documentary takes off when focusing on the most fascinating part of Carlin’s life – as the philosopher of the counterculture.

The best documentaries have access to fascinating people, and Apatow, whose many credits include “Freaks and Geeks,” “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up,” “Bridesmaids” and “Girls,” has the contacts and power to bring anyone of note to the table.

Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Burr and Steven Wright are just some of the comics who break down the nuances of Carlin and how he impacted their comedy.

Carlin’s daughter Kelly is one of the most significant figures in the documentary as she is completely candid about the good and the bad, such as her father’s drug addiction.

The plethora of interviews and audio recordings reminds comedy fans how significant Carlin was in the world of pop culture. Apatow and Bonfiglio succeed in showing how part of Carlin’s greatness was that he didn’t care what anyone thought of him, and he refused to pander.

It’s understandable for fans to wonder what Carlin, who died in 2008 at 71, would have thought of Donald Trump and cancel culture. Who knew that folks on Twitter actually speculate on Carlin’s take would have been? The documentary includes bits on how Carlin’s voice on contemporary trends are all over the internet.

However, there is no need to guess at what Carlin would think today since he was remarkably prescient. Carlin was like a comedy Nostradamus. What’s perhaps most notable about “American Dream” is that the four hours on Carlin fly by.

Apatow and Bonfiglio deserve kudos since Carlin was much more than a comic. The legendary figure was the Mark Twain of his time. Carlin’s take on life and how ridiculous and crazy it is still applies today. Thankfully, there is now an exceptional four-hour documentary that not only pays tribute to the comic genius but also shows the warts and all, such as his coked-up episodes.

Not only was Carlin arguably the greatest comedian of all time and a provocative social engineer, the film is a reminder that the fearless performer also was a rebel throughout his entire life.

There is no one in comedy or in the world of contemporary entertainment who is comparable to Carlin. There are so many reasons in this age of binge-watching to consume “American Dream.”

Carlin was a rare bird, and Apatow and Bonfiglio’s documentary remind us of that and help the masses appreciate him that much more.