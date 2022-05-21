Prep track and field: Central Valley boys, girls claim District 8 4A championships

By Keenan Gray The Spokesman-Review

The second day of the District 8 4A/3A track and field meet began bright and sunny at Central Valley High School on Saturday and then turned into a two-hour lightning delay, forcing all the athletes and coaches to gather inside the CV gym.

Once the storm rolled by, competition sprung back into action and turned a mediocre start into a thrilling finish for many of the Greater Spokane League athletes as more claimed bids to next week’s state meet in Tacoma.

The Central Valley boys and girls defended home turf, coming away with wins to claim the 4A district team titles.

The boys scored 164.5 points behind four first-place efforts and numerous top-four finishes to beat Richland by over 61 points.

“We felt coming into this meet as a coaching staff that this was a great group of kids,” CV head coach Chuck Bowden said. “Everybody was doing their thing and collectively it came together. I think that’s what the most exciting thing was.”

CV senior jumper AJ McGlofin was looking for a big day in high jump after clearing 6 feet, 8 inches at last week’s qualifying meet.

After jumping 6-2 in the rain to win the high jump, McGloflin found himself at his best in the long jump once the weather cleared up as he jumped to a school-record 23-1/4 on his final attempt to place first in the field.

“Being warm from high jump, I felt very fast, to be honest, in the long,” McGloflin said. “At first, I was doing bad as I was jumping 20 feet, but then I really just focused on hanging in the air and getting my feet out front.”

CV’s other wins came from junior Rodney Minette, who threw 53-21/2 in the shot put, and junior Colin Wright, who won the 400 meters in a personal-best 51.55 seconds.

The girls team title race was much closer as CV inched past Richland by 11/2 points, scoring 138.5.

“Our kids just gave maximum effort throughout the entire meet,” CV head coach Geoff Arte said. “We had enough kids who thought it was worth it to fight for points even if they weren’t in those qualifying state spots.”

CV senior Cassidy Haddad had a full day of competition, placing first in the 300 hurdles in 46.82, second in the 100 hurdles in 15.87, and jumping 16-43/4 to place fifth in long jump. Haddad also helped the Bears’ 4x100 relay team place third on Friday night.

The Mead girls took care of business on the 3A side, winning the team title with 157 points to beat out second-place Walla Walla.

The Panthers picked up four individual wins and won the 4x400 relay to conclude what was a solid group effort in the eyes of head coach Dori Whitford.

“We tapered well coming in and just told them to do their job,” Whitford said. “I think they trusted the process and they know how to compete.”

Mead senior Emily Hutchinson led the charge, bouncing back in the win column in the discus after a second-place finish in the shot put Friday night as she threw 125-7. She was more excited about her team’s effort than anything else.

“I’ve never been more proud of the team,” Hutchinson said. “I feel like everyone wants it this year and everyone has that super competitive energy.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised to see quite a few people on the podium at state this year.”

Other Mead wins came from senior Therisa Niven in the 200 (26.49), junior Rachael Dinwiddie in the pole vault (9-6) and sophomore Teryn Gardner in the 800 (2:16.46).

Gardner also anchored the Panthers’ winning 4x400 relay team (4:04.18).

Other top individual performances:





• Gonzaga Prep senior Emma Van Gemert won the 4A girls triple jump by almost two feet with a mark of 35-11.25. Van Gemert returns to the 4A state meet for the first time since her freshman year when she placed fifth in the event.

• Lewis and Clark senior Ali Groza picked up her second win of the district meet winning the 4A girls 1,600 in a time of 5:03.78. Teammate Audrey Thronson was second running 5:05.42.

• Mt. Spokane sophomore Boden Gardner and junior Bradley Runge placed first and second in the 3A boys 400. Gardner ran a first place time of 50.27 and Runge ran a personal best 50.87 to follow behind. Both boys came back to run in the 4x400 and lead the Wildcats to a district title in a time of 3:25.47.

• Mt. Spokane junior Zachary Travis jumped a personal best 6-6 to beat out University’s Isaiah Shaw for the 3A boys high jump title.

• Cheney senior Sydney Reagan used a final burst of speed in the last 10 meters to come away with the 3A girls 100 title in a time 12.63. She also ran a personal best 26.71 to place third in the 200.

• Ferris junior Kenlove Oakley bounced back after a sixth place finish in the 3A boys 300 hurdles

• Ridgeline’s Izzie Olson and Mt. Spokane’s Dakota Hansen were the only two freshman from the GSL who came away with district titles. Olson won the 3A girls 400 in a time of 1:00.10, and Hansen won the 3A girls 300 hurdles in a personal best 47.96.