Former Eastern Washington football standouts Eric Barriere, Andrew Boston sign with professional teams
UPDATED: Sat., May 21, 2022
EWU Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere runs a 40-yard dash on the field, surrounded by friends and family, for pro nfootball scouts on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, which was Pro Day at Eastern. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)
From staff reports
Eastern Washington University record-breaking quarterback Eric Barriere and standout wide receiver Andrew Boston have signed with professional football teams.
Barriere, who received the Walter Payton Award after his final season with the Eagles, has signed with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League. Barriere had previously been invited to the Denver Broncos’ minicamp before signing with the Panthers.
Boston signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
Boston totaled 188 receptions and 2,621 yards in four seasons at EWU.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.