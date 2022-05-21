Former Eastern Washington football standouts Eric Barriere, Andrew Boston sign with professional teams

EWU Eagles quarterback Eric Barriere runs a 40-yard dash on the field, surrounded by friends and family, for pro nfootball scouts on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, which was Pro Day at Eastern. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

From staff reports

Eastern Washington University record-breaking quarterback Eric Barriere and standout wide receiver Andrew Boston have signed with professional football teams.

Barriere, who received the Walter Payton Award after his final season with the Eagles, has signed with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League. Barriere had previously been invited to the Denver Broncos’ minicamp before signing with the Panthers.

Boston signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Boston totaled 188 receptions and 2,621 yards in four seasons at EWU.