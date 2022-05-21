Gonzaga pitchers blank San Diego to earn doubleheader split
UPDATED: Sat., May 21, 2022
Four Gonzaga pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout, and the 10th-ranked Bulldogs capped the regular season with a 1-0 win over host San Diego in the second game of a West Coast Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday.
Will Kempner struck out eight in five innings, and Brody Jessee, Owen Wild and Michael Spellacy pitched the last four innings to preserve the shutout for the Zags (34-15, 20-7 WCC).
Tyler Rando was 3 for 4, and Cade McGee and Grayson Sterling each rapped out a pair of hits.
The Toreros (32-18, 17-10) won the opener 7-4.
