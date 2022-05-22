Family Calendar for May 23-30 – Soar Into Summer, Storytime Play and Learn, BookBlitz and Bingo

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz – The Coeur d’Alene Public Library is doing a Teen Summer Reading BookBlitz for ages 13-19. To join, review four books, and you’ll get the fifth one free. Punch cards available at Coeur d’Alene Library. The grand prize winner will be selected at the end of summer. Through Aug. 31. Noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Bingo at the St. John, LaCrosse and Uniontown Libraries – Pie and bingo at the LaCrosse Library. Monday at 12:30 p.m. Pie and bingo at the Uniontown Library. Wednesday at 6 p.m. These free events are made possible by the Friends of the Library who are sponsoring the prizes and desserts. For more information, contact St. John branch manager Kathy Isaacs at (509) 648-3319, LaCrosse branch manager Tami Schwartz at (509) 549-3770 or Uniontown branch manager Holly Meyer at (509) 229-5277. For additional upcoming events at all branches of Whitman County Library, follow on social media or visit the library’s online events calendar at whitcolib.org. Monday, 12:30 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 397-4366.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Friends of the Library – The Friends of the Coeur d’Alene Public Library raise funds to support library programs for children and adults and to purchase special items for the collection, furnishings and equipment. Friends volunteers operate Second Story Books in the library lobby. Meetings are open to anyone interested in supporting the library. Hosted in the Gozzer room. Tuesday, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Trivia: “Hamilton” – Questions cover lyrics, which Schuyler sister said what and topics surrounding the founding fathers. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

“Matilda: the Musical” – May 27-June 5. The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda The Musical” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and an inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. This show is rated PG for crass language. Showtimes Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 adults, $15 military, senior and children ages 12 and younger; $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Take It Apart – Using basic tools, gloves and safety goggles, take apart electronics, small appliances and other donated devices. Children ages 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Register at scld.org. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Dance Into Summer Dance – Come and enjoy the Dance Into Summer Dance. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. starting with a waltz lesson taught by professional instructors. Following the lesson at 8 p.m. will be general dancing, refreshments, door prizes and fun until 10 p.m. Couples, singles and all levels of dancers are welcome. For more information, call (208) 699-0421. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderray. $9 adults; $5 teens ages 13-18. (208) 263-0271.