The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 53° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Seattle Sounders

Jonathan Lewis helps Rapids beat Sounders to keep home streak alive

UPDATED: Sun., May 22, 2022

Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis, center, pursues the ball with Seattle Sounders defenders Yeimar Gómez, left, and Xavier Arreaga in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (Associated Press)
Colorado Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis, center, pursues the ball with Seattle Sounders defenders Yeimar Gómez, left, and Xavier Arreaga in the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, May 22 2022, in Commerce City, Colo. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Jonathan Lewis scored a goal five minutes into the second half and the Colorado Rapids upped their home unbeaten streak to 24 with a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

With the win, the Rapids (5-5-3) matched the current run of Nashville SC for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake is second at 29.

It was the 50th MLS win for Rapids head coach Robin Fraser.

The Sounders (4-6-1) had won two straight coming in but have now lost five on the road this season.

The Rapids outshot the Sounders 10-5 with a 3-1 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough saved the only shot he faced for the Rapids. Stefan Frei saved two of the three shots he faced for the Sounders.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Seattle Sounders