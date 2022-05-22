The Dirt: Work underway for Flight 509 Adventure Park in Spokane Valley

The owners of All-Star Jump, an inflatable bounce house rental company, are building an indoor amusement park in Spokane Valley.

Site work is underway for the 20,000-square-foot Flight 509 Adventure Park, at 10502 E. Montgomery Ave., adjacent to All-Star Jump.

“My wife and I own All-Star Jump,” said Tim Homer, co-owner of Flight 509 Adventure Park. “It’s a very seasonal, summer business and we were looking for something (to operate) over the course of the year, and we came up with the idea for an adventure park.”

The All-Star Jump building will adjoin the indoor amusement park, with 2,000 square feet of the existing structure to be converted into a party room, reception area, kitchen and restrooms.

The Flight 509 Adventure Park will feature laser tag, Ballocity, Spin Zone bumper cars, mini bowling, a ropes course, a Ninja Warrior obstacle course, an Omni Arena virtual reality experience and more than 60 arcade games.

“Our mix of attractions gives everybody of all age groups something to do,” Homer said.

The indoor park also will include a café with 50 seats that will serve fast-casual fare – similar to Café Rio or Qdoba Mexican Eats – as well as beer and wine, Homer said.

A building permit valued at $4.3 million for the amusement park is under review by the city.

The city approved a grading permit for the site earlier this month.

Spokane Valley-based Mercier Architecture & Planning is the project architect.

Homer said Spokane Valley is the perfect site for the amusement park because it’s within a 20- to 25-minute drive to most areas of Spokane and North Idaho.

“It is more of a planned destination facility. By being right here, we are very central to the greater Spokane area,” Homer said.

Flight 509 will offer spaces for small events and birthday parties.

Homer is working with New Jersey-based Amusement Entertainment Management to develop the amusement park. The firm is a family entertainment center consultant that assists with design and development of bowling alleys, family entertainment centers, waterparks and amusement parks worldwide.

Homer aims to open the amusement park in the first quarter of 2023.

“It’s going to be a very nice place to bring your family,” he said.

Apartment development would have rooftop deck

A new multifamily development with a rooftop deck could be coming to Monroe Street.

Spokane-based Olsen Projects filed a pre-development application with the city for the Linc Lofts, a three-story, 21-unit multifamily project at 714 N. Monroe St.

The development will span more than 11,800 square feet and include a 1,640-square-foot rooftop deck.

Construction is slated to begin in the fall, according to project documents.

The application did not specify an estimated project cost.

Latah Bistro owner to open burger restaurant

The owner of Latah Bistro has plans for a new burger restaurant.

Susan Readel, who owns Latah Bistro at 4241 S. Cheney-Spokane Road, Suite C., filed a building permit application with the city for renovations that will make way for Shelby’s Burgers.

The restaurant will occupy about 900 square feet in a suite adjacent to Latah Bistro, according to the application.

The contractor was listed as Mark Steffan, of Spokane.

The estimated cost of renovations is $40,000, according to the application.

Apartments north of Kendall Yards planned

A developer wants to build a 37-unit apartment complex on a vacant lot north of Kendall Yards.

Spokane-based Fusion Architecture submitted a pre-development application to the city for the Harrington Apartments at 1505 W. Broadway Ave.

The 37-unit apartment building will span more than 45,000 square feet, with a ground level parking garage, fitness room, pet washing station and bike room.

Apartments will occupy the building’s three upper floors, according to a site plan for the project.

Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Spencer Harrington is the current property owner.