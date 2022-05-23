Authorities: 14-year-old girl drowns in river near camp site
UPDATED: Mon., May 23, 2022
Associated Press
WENATCHEE – Authorities say a 14-year-old Wenatchee girl drowned in a river near a campground.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Lake Creek campground about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. KOMO reported the caller reported the girl had been washed away in the Entiat River and that a 20-year-old East Wenatchee male was stranded in the river atop a rock.
Approximately 40 rescuers from various departments responded.
