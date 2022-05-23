Burglary attempt ends with 1 dead of gunshot wound
UPDATED: Mon., May 23, 2022
Associated Press
SKYWAY, Wash. – Deputies have launched an investigation Monday morning after a burglary attempt ended with a fatal shooting in south King County.
Police received a call shortly after 3 a.m. from a homeowner saying an intruder broke into their house in Skyway, KOMO-TV reported. The homeowner interrupted the burglar, according to reports.
One person was dead with a gunshot wound, but deputies were not immediately sure of the identity of the victim at the home, located at 80th Ave South between South 124th Street and South 125th Street. The home borders Dimmitt Middle School.
