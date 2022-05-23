Drive-by shooting in Emerson-Garfield may have been revenge for killing of gang member

The 19-year-old gang member accused of a recent drive-by shooting in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood may have been targeting a woman who accidentally shot and killed an 18-year-old man who belonged to the alleged drive-by shooter’s gang.

The two men are believed to be cousins as well, according to court documents.

Authorities arrested Duane G. Delaney last week on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm for the May 14 shooting at 2011 N. Jefferson St, documents said. No one was injured in the shooting.

Delaney has two felony convictions: attempt to elude law enforcement and second-degree robbery, according to documents. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Spokane police officers responded to the shooting around 5:20 p.m.

Surveillance footage from a nearby home showed a black Dodge Charger pulling into an intersection at West Knox Avenue and North Jefferson Street, according to court records. A man is seen exiting the driver’s side and jogging to a parking lot next to 1202 W. Northwest Blvd., which is across the street from the residence at 2011 N. Jefferson St. The footage then showed the man firing several rounds, backing away, running back to the Dodge and driving away, according to documents.

Officers discovered several 9 mm shell casings and bullet holes at the scene, records said. Two of the bullet holes were found in a gray Chevrolet Captiva parked behind the Jefferson Street home.

Two women, Jaliauna Templeton and Ashlynn Tibbetts, were standing near the Captiva that had been struck by two bullets, according to documents. The pair had to duck to avoid being shot, records said.

Templeton told police she believed the shooting was directed toward her because of a manslaughter case for which she is involved. The case also involves members of the Swavii Crips, or Swavii Insane Crips, gang.

Tibbetts told police no one had reason to shoot at her, but that she knew Templeton was the target of the shooting because of the manslaughter case.

Templeton, 20, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in March for accidentally shooting and killing Daunte Frazier, 18, at a party at the 2011 N. Jefferson St. home in December 2020. Templeton was scheduled to be sentenced Friday, but the hearing was moved to Aug. 19. May 12, the day the hearing was moved, was two days before the drive-by shooting.

Templeton shot Frazier while friends drank, danced and pointed guns at each other, according to documents.

Templeton told police she believed the person who fired at her during the drive-by shooting was Delaney after she saw a still photograph pulled from a security video.

Since Frazier’s death, police have received reports of unconfirmed threats from members of the Swavii Crips toward Templeton as revenge, records said.

Meanwhile, police located the Dodge Charger, which matched the one from security footage of the drive-by shooting, outside a north Spokane home where Delaney lives, documents said. Delaney entered the vehicle and a surveillance team followed Delaney as he drove around Spokane on Tuesday, records said.

He was arrested near the intersection of Boone Avenue and Belt Street in West Central Spokane, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police seized a loaded semi-automatic pistol from the Dodge. The 9 mm pistol and ammunition are the same caliber as the shell casings discovered at the scene of the shooting, according to documents.