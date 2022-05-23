Education Notebook: Spokane schools kindergarten registration opens

Spokane students state winners in Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest

Kindergartner Finley Rolston and second-grader Georgia Hohenthal have been named Washington state grade-level winners in the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest. The two attend St. Matthew Lutheran School.

For 30 years, Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest has been giving students the opportunity to showcase and receive recognition for their handwriting skills in manuscript or cursive. Over 2.5 million students have participated in showing they know the Zaner-Bloser, “Keys to Legibility: Size, Shape, Spacing, and Slant.”

Finley and Georgia will compete in the national competition, vying with other state-level winners in the same grade at both public and private schools to earn the title of National Grade-Level Semifinalist or Grand National Champion.

STA Summer Passes

Spokane Transit Authority is again providing youth with a way to access summer fun: the STA Summer Pass.

The goal of the program is to increase access to public transit for youth, to develop future public transit users, and to allow youth access to great free or discounted programs available in the region.

The STA Summer Pass provides unlimited transportation to youth ages 6-18 or students enrolled in area elementary, middle and high schools. STA has partnered with Spokane Public Libraries, Spokane County Libraries and the Liberty Lake Municipal Library for pass distribution. Visit your nearest library to pick up your STA Summer Pass. High school students need to bring state or student ID.

Passes will be available for distribution starting June 15, passes are active through Sept. 30.

Central Valley is hiring

Central Valley School District is hiring for multiple open positions including substitutes, bus drivers, paraeducators, coaches, custodians, cooks, teachers and more.

All applications must be submitted before 4 p.m. on the closing date to be considered for the position. To learn more and apply for positions, go to cvsdjobs.hrmplus.net.