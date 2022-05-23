Julio Rodríguez’s 1st long ball at home leads M’s past A’s 7-6

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez hits a single off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Zach Logue during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear)

Tim Booth Associated Press

SEATTLE — Prized rookie Julio Rodríguez homered at home for the first time, a three-run shot to give Seattle an early lead, and the Mariners beat Oakland 7-6 on Monday night for their 13th straight win over the Athletics.

Cal Raleigh and Eugenio Suárez each added a two-run homer as the Mariners extended their domination of the A’s dating to last season. Seattle went 15-4 against Oakland last year and hasn’t lost to the A’s since July 22, 2021.

After a rough first couple of weeks, Rodríguez has been one of Seattle’s best hitters for more than a month. He had his fifth multi-hit game in the past nine, adding a sharp single to go along with his fourth home run.

Raleigh’s homer in the fourth inning was his fourth of the season and just his fifth hit. Suárez added his ninth homer and third in the past eight games in the fifth inning.

All the Seattle home runs came off Oakland starter Zach Logue, who had allowed four earned runs total in his previous three starts. Logue (2-3) was tagged for seven earned runs. He walked four and struck out six.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales pitched 5 1/3 innings to get the victory but his final numbers didn’t look great thanks to some bloop hits and shaky relief work by the Mariners. Gonzales (3-4) allowed five earned runs, but reliever Penn Murfee failed to get an out, giving up two hits and a walk after Gonzlaes was lifted.

Paul Sewald pitched the ninth for his second save.

Chad Pinder hit his fourth homer of the season off Gonzales, and Cristian Pache had a two-run double off Murfee. Tony Kemp also had two RBIs.