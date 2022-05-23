‘The Book of Mormon’ is returning to First Interstate Center in October

“The Book of Mormon” is returning to the First Interstate Center for the Arts in October for one weekend only.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. June 10.

From “South Park” creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the hit musical examines the beliefs and practices of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints with satire and musical comedy.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, “The Book of Mormon” has come to be considered one of the most successful shows in Broadway history.

In addition to surpassing box office records all over the world, “The Book of Mormon” boasts nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

And when considering the West End production – which brought in the highest single day of sales in West End history – the list of accolades also includes four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical.

“The Book of Mormon” has played Spokane twice before: August 2014 and January 2016.

Running from Oct. 28-30, shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit broadwayspokane.com, firstinterstatecenter.org and ticketswest.com. Tickets purchased elsewhere may not be valid.