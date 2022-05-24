Culinary Calendar for May 25-June 1 – Mozzarella, Korean Night, Rocket Market and new wine release

Culinary

Cooking Class: Dumplings (sold out) – Learn to make three styles of dumplings with different dipping sauces to pair. The class will cover the techniques of rolling, folding and cooking. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

New Wine Release & Barrel Tasting Event – China Bend Winery celebrates the 30th year of producing the “healthiest wines on the planet” with wine samples and hors d’oeuvres. Saturday and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. China Bend Winery, 3751 Vineyard Way, Kettle Falls. Free. (509) 732-6123.

Cooking Class: Mozzarella – Learn to make three different styles of homemade mozzarella. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $60. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Korean Night – Chef Lesa leads the class in making pork dumplings – pork, mushrooms and cabbage with spicy dipping sauce. Next is beef bulgogi triangle kimbap – inside of a seaweed sheet is beef, rice and spices folded into handheld triangles. The last dish is jjajangmyeon – a noodle bowl with sweet potato flat noodles, pork, veggies and spices. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Indian Cuisine (sold out) – Learn to make tikka masala with rice, vegetable samosa, cucumber mint salad and grilled halloumi with grapefruit. June 1, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $80. (509) 822-7087.