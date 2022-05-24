Eight local wine spots for National Wine Day

If you think about it, a wine bar is really just any chic bar or restaurant where you can sit and drink wine. And, luckily, we have plenty of those in town. So, in honor of National Wine Day on May 25, here’s a list of wine bars worth visiting in Spokane.

Two Winey Bitches Tasting Room

Decorated with repurposed materials from the owner’s farm, Two Winey Bitches serves “dangerously delicious” organic fruit wines made locally. Located downtown, TWB offers a selection of small bites, sandwiches, flatbreads and charcuterie boards. Vegan options are available. 107 S. Madison St. For more information, visit twowineybitches.net or call (509) 808-2526.

Barrister Winery

Located next to Auntie’s Bookstore on the ground floor of the Liberty Building, Barrister Winery’s Downtown Tasting Room offers a rotating selection of Barrister wines. 203 N. Washington St. #100. The winery itself, offering a larger tasting space, is located at 1213 W. Railroad Ave. For more information, visit barristerwinery.com or call (509) 413-1090.

Gander and Ryegrass

Gander and Ryegrass is another fun option if you’re looking for a bite to eat. Right around the corner from Barrister, Gander and Ryegrass is a great stop whether you’re looking for a light lunch or a fabulous prix fixe dinner. 404 W. Main Ave. For more information, visit ganderandryegrass.com or call (509) 315-4613.

Nectar Wine and Beer

Being biased for a moment, my personal favorite has to be Nectar Wine and Beer. Nectar offers a broad selection of wine (and beer), as well as charcuterie and other appetizer options all in cozy-modern style. But if you can’t find what you’re looking for on the menu, you’re welcome to bring in takeout from any of the surrounding restaurants in Kendall Yards, including Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar, Versalia Pizza and Baba. Plus, if you sit on the patio, you can even bring your dog along. 1331 W. Summit Parkway. For more information, visit nectarwineandbeer.com or call (509) 290-5239.

Tavolata

The bar at Tavolàta is too chic not to mention. Offering a rotating selection of wines, the staff is knowledgeable and always ready to offer pairing suggestions. 221 N. Wall St. For more information, visit ethanstowellrestaurants.com and select Tavolàta Spokane from the restaurant list or call (509) 606-5600.

Park Lodge

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve gone to Park Lodge “just for drinks” and ended up staying for dinner. Once I’m there, I don’t want to leave. 411 N. Nettleton St. For more information, visit parklodgerestaurant.com or call (509) 340-9347.

Helix Tasting Room

Located across the street from the Historic Davenport Hotel, Helix offers seated tastings daily from 1-6 p.m. Reservations are recommended. 824 W. Sprague Ave. For more information, visit helixwine.com or call (509) 242-3190.

Left Bank Wine Bar

Alongside the curated selection of wines and craft beer, Left Bank Wine Bar offers gourmet pizza and small plates in a cozy venue with live music. For more information, visit leftbankwinebar.com or call (509) 315-8623.