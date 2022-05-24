Student brings gun to Airway Heights elementary school, shows it to students on school property

A student at Sunset Elementary School in Airway Heights brought a gun to school in a backpack Monday, according to an email to parents by the school’s principal.

The firearm was shown to a student on the bus and to several other students on the school’s grounds, Principal Kimberly Montecucco wrote in the email. Two students told an adult and the weapon was quickly confiscated, the letter said.

The email said school staff and the administrative team acted quickly, took control of the situation and contacted law enforcement.

“While today’s incident did not result in injury, it is a very serious and unsettling issue that we as a school and a community must address,” Montecucco wrote.

She asked that parents and guardians encourage their children to seek an adult immediately if they see or hear of anything unsafe at school.

The incident came a day before an 18-year-old gunman at a Texas elementary school killed at least 19 children and two adults.