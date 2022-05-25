18-year-old accused of striking, seriously injuring pedestrian while driving drunk

A pedestrian sustained several broken bones and lacerations after an 18-year-old driver allegedly struck the pedestrian and fled while under the influence earlier this month north of downtown Spokane.

Sahrinity H.F. Pogue, of Spokane, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of vehicular assault and hit-and-run – both felonies, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Spokane County Superior Court. The county’s website says Pogue is facing vehicular assault but not hit-and-run.

A witness was riding a Lime electric scooter around 1:25 a.m. May 7 when he saw the pedestrian cross Monroe Street near Boone Avenue, and a gray sedan heading south on Monroe, according to the affidavit. The driver tried to swerve, but she hit the victim and then continued south on Monroe without stopping, the witness told police.

Officers located the victim lying in the road with multiple injuries, later confirmed to be a broken leg, broken arm, broken pelvis and several lacerations, according to search warrant documents filed in Superior Court. The witness on the Lime scooter told officers in those documents that the crash resulted in the victim being thrown over the roof of the sedan.

The search warrant documents said Pogue called 911 about 15 minutes after the crash to report the incident, and that she was near Jefferson Street and Nora Avenue, about one-half mile north of the crash. Officers located Pogue alone with a blue 2006 Subaru Impreza.

The Subaru had damage to the left front of the bumper, the hood and heavy damage to the windshield, the warrant documents said. Pogue told police the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and that she heard the body hit her windshield.

She also allegedly told police, “I killed someone,” and, “I hit a person and I left.”

According to the affidavit, an officer said Pogue had “blood shot eyes” and “a faint smell of alcohol on her.” He also noticed open liquor bottles and an open container of Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the backseat of the Subaru. The officer conducted field sobriety tests and determined Pogue to be intoxicated, the affidavit said.

Pogue was not listed in the Spokane County Jail Wednesday. She is scheduled for trial Aug. 8 in front of Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel.