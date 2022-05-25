The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

24-year-old man dead after Stevens County car crash near Hunters

UPDATED: Wed., May 25, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A 24-year-old man died Wednesday morning after crashing his pickup near Hunters in Stevens County.

Noah G. Zehetmir, of Rice, Washington, failed to negotiate a curve while driving his 1999 Dodge Dakota on state Route 25 a mile south of Hunters just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Washington State Patrol reported in a news release.

His truck crossed the road, hit a large tree and became fully engulfed in flames, according to WSP. Zehetmir died on scene. 

