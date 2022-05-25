Shots fired in Emerson-Garfield neighborhood Tuesday; second shooting in area in two months

Spokane police responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night in or near the same Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood location as a shooting in late March that left a child injured.

No one was injured, Spokane Police Department Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

He said a firearm was recovered and no arrests were made, but detectives are working on leads. Briggs said he was unsure how many shots were fired and whether it was a drive-by shooting. The shooting was reported shortly after 7 p.m.

Briggs said there’s been at least one other recent shooting in the area, and police will investigate whether there is a connection.

On March 30, police responded to the 3200 block of North Lincoln Street for a reported drive-by shooting.

A 16-year-old gang member had been threatening another youth for weeks before he and a car full of other gang members fired shots at the Lincoln Street home, according to court documents. One boy was shot in the foot.

Police had yet to arrest anyone in connection to that shooting as of last month.

In November, a teenager and a dog were shot at an apartment complex at the Northcliff Terrace Apartments on Cora Avenue, one or two blocks from Tuesday night’s shooting.

The teenager’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, but Briggs said the dog, a pit bull mix, died.