Spokane Public Schools sends letter to families in wake of Texas shooting

In the wake of the school shootings in Texas, officials at Spokane Public Schools have offered the services of staff “to engage with students if they have questions or need to process this tragedy.”

In an email sent to families Wednesday morning, Superintendent Adam Swinyard wrote that the deaths of 19 children and two adults “may have happened thousands of miles away, but we all feel the impact of violence that touches a school.”

“Our love and support extends to the families, students, and community of Uvalde, Texas,” the letter continued.

Swinyard also offered the district’s expertise as a resource to help parents to discuss the tragedy “with your child if you choose to do so.”

The letter also noted that staff members are available to offer information on the district’s system of safety protocols.

Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde was the second-deadliest at a K-12 school in recorded American history.