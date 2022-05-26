Bob Dylan brings Rough and Rowdy Ways to First Interstate Center

There isn’t much more for Bob Dylan to accomplish. The Nobel Prize recipient has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe and been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Dylan, 81, is enshrined in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. That’s just a portion of the honors, and then there is the endless critical acclaim and commercial success.

Dylan, who will perform Saturday night at First Interstate Center for the Arts, has sold more than 125 million albums, making him one of the bestselling musicians of all time. Dylan will start at 8 p.m., so attendees are advised to arrive early.

It would be easy for Dylan to rest on his laurels, but the compelling visionary continues to impress as a recording artist. Dylan’s latest album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways,” is a powerful yet playful collection of tunes. How does Dylan stay so vital while recording artists 40 years his junior struggle to stay relevant?

Dylan is part of a small, select club of musical elderstatesmen who are creating viable work at an advanced age. Dylan, reminiscent of Paul McCartney, decided to kick off his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour here (perhaps tour leg is more accurate for Dylan). Both musicians craft solid material and refuse to ride the nostalgia wave.

Dylan still has plenty to say, and it’s a joy to experience his world-weary and ragged voice. His prose remains compelling, and Dylan continues to surround himself with world-class players, which is no surprise going back to his days when the Band backed him.

Hopefully Dylan will write and record as an octogenarian. Whatever gems he produces is icing on the cake since no musician has a canon that’s deeper than arguably the greatest bard of the past 60 years.