Early morning kitchen fire leaves resident with significant burns
UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022
An early morning kitchen fire left the resident of a South Hill home with significant burns.
A neighbor reported smoke coming from a home on the 800 block of East 33rd Avenue, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen that they quickly extinguished.
The sole occupant of the home attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but due to kitchen grease and other combustibles in the area, the fire intensified and spread quickly.
The resident received significant burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The fire did moderate damage to the kitchen, the fire department said.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.