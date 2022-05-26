The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Early morning kitchen fire leaves resident with significant burns

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

An early morning kitchen fire left the resident of a South Hill home with significant burns.

A neighbor reported smoke coming from a home on the 800 block of East 33rd Avenue, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. Thursday. 

Crews arrived to find a fire in the kitchen that they quickly extinguished. 

The sole occupant of the home attempted to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher but due to kitchen grease and other combustibles in the area, the fire intensified and spread quickly. 

The resident received significant burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The fire did moderate damage to the kitchen, the fire department said. 

