Fire damages old North Side Lowe’s building

An early morning fire damaged the old Lowe’s building on Spokane’s North Side Thursday.

Reports of a fire at the building, 6902 N. Division St., came in at about 2:20 a.m., the Spokane Fire Department said in a news release.

Spokane Fire crews along with firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9 responded within minutes to find security workers on sight, who told them there was a fire in the building but had little other details.

Firefighters found smoke inside and searched the building to make sure everyone was evacuated, the fire department said. Crews were able to contain the blaze within half and hour and completely put out the flames within an hour.

One security guard was treated for smoke inhalation but no other civilians or firefighters were injured, the department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.