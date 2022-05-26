The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Home damaged in north Spokane residential fire, one of four major fires in Spokane Thursday morning

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Spokane Fire Department crews responded to four fires in five hours early Thursday morning, including one that claimed a life and another that left a home’s resident badly burned.

Three fires were reported within half an hour. Fire personnel were called to the fatal fire on West Grace Avenue at about 2:30 a.m., shortly after crews responded to a North Side home to discover house fire that had started on a back deck.

Firefighters went to a home on the 6900 block of North Douglas Street at about 2 a.m. after reports that the house was on fire.

Crews arrived to find a fire had consumed the deck and was moving into the home. Firefighters searched the house for residents, but the home had already been evacuated.

Fire spread into the home’s attic, but crews were able to knock down the flames within minutes. No one reported injuries on the scene, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

About 20 minutes later, firefighters were called to the old Lowe’s building in north Spokane where a fire filled the large building with smoke. The blaze was put out in less than an hour and no one was seriously injured.

Just before 7 a.m., firefighter responded to a kitchen fire at a South Hill home. The sole occupant of the home sustained significant burns after trying to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

