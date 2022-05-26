Music Calendar for May 27-June 3 – Illenium, Guerrilla Warfare, Show Tha Product and Sensi Trails

Music

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

Out & About Concerts – The Spokane Symphony will perform at various locations in Spokane. Each concert will be 45 minutes of light classical music from small groups of two to five musicians. Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carl Maxey Center.

Zachary Simms – Singer-songwriter, folk. Friday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Karma’s Circle Rock. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

Rock Candy – Rock and dance. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Justin Lantrip – Indie and alternative singer-songwriter. Saturday, 5 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Ron Greene – Soul and blues singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

Illenium – Electronic dance music, two-day festival. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $90-$265. (509) 785-6262.

KneeOn Sisters – Country. Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Guerrilla Warfare – With Promise Breaker, Dirtnap and Thirty Seven. Saturday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $13. (509) 863-8098.

Bob Dylan – The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour. Saturday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $60-$130. (509) 279-7000.

Chris Botti – Grammy Award-winning trumpeter in genres from jazz to pop and rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $40-$75. (509) 624-1200.

Snow Tha Product – With Kash & King. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $25-$28. (866) 468-7623.

Christy Lee and Lukes Yates – Country. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

Kevin Dorin – Blues and rock. Thursday, 6 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Sensi Trails – With River City Roots and New Reb. Thursday, 8:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Hybrid Festival – Sovereign Citizens and the Non Prophets, White Trash Romeo, Kira Michelle and Somatic Tribe. June 3, 6 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $10. (208) 773-4706.

Devon Wade – Country. June 3, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. Free. (208) 209-6700.

John Mendle and Carrie Smith – Guitarists and lute playing duo. June 3, 7:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $35. (208) 457-8950.

Rogerio Boccato Quarteto – Brazilian percussionist Rogerio Boccato performs with Dan Blake, Jay Anderson and Nando Michelin in a jazz and creative format. June 3, 7:30 p.m. 3910 West Custer Drive.

Masterclass Big Band – Top student musicians. June 3, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $12-$14. (866) 468-7623.

Bruiser – Rock. June 3, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.