Nick Swardson to headline at Spokane Comedy Club

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

Nick Swardson, a cast member in "The Do-Over," embraces fellow cast member Adam Sandler at the premiere of the film at the Regal L.A. Live theaters May 16, 2016, in Los Angeles. Swardson headlines Spokane Comedy Club this weekend. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5440

In the world of comedy, it’s what you know, and it also sure helps if who you know is behind you.

About 15 years ago, Adam Sandler caught a Nick Swardson show and was impressed. The Minneapolis comic became part of Sandler’s posse, which also includes David Spade, Rob Schneider and Chris Rock. Swardson, 45, is a writer and producer who is clever and unpredictable.

Swardson, who will perform Friday through Sunday at Spokane Comedy Club, stars in 2011’s “Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star,” which he co-wrote and co-produced. Swardson co-stars with his pal Spade in the wacky 2020 film “The Wrong Missy.”

Swardson, who also appeared in Happy Madison Productions such as “That’s My Boy,” “Grown Ups 2” and “Benchwarmers,” is a quirky and off-the-cuff standup.

Like many comics, Swardson was bored in school but has found his niche as an actor, comic and producer. His sketch comedy series “Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time” was inventive and much like Swardson’s standup was often on the edge of crossing the line.

It’s difficult to believe that it’s practically been a quarter century since Swardson played a hardcore David Bowie fan in Cameron Crowe’s Oscar-winning “Almost Famous.” Swardson has come a long way.

