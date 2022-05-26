Stage listings for May 27-June 3 – Jon Dore, ‘Lifespan of a Fact,’ ‘Annie’ and ‘Matilda: the Musical’

Comedy

Blue Doors and Dragons – Improvised comedy celebrating table-top RPGs and inspired by a roll of the dice. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Nick Swardson – Comic actor Nick Swardson’s credits include “Grown Ups,” “Grown Ups 2,” “Back in the Day,” “Grandma’s Boy,” “Benchwarmers” and “I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.” Friday-Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sunday, 7:30 p.m., Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $40-$55. (509) 318-9998.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Jon Dore – Jon Dore is a favorite on the comedy club and festival circuit in the U.S. and Canada. He has hosted the “Just for Laughs” Festival Homegrown Comedy Competition and enjoyed sold-out runs at the festival’s Montreal and Toronto locations. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $15-$30. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Allegro Dance Studio Spring Recital – Annual spring recital where dancers will showcase the skills they have learned through the year. For tickets, contact Allegro Dance Studio. Saturday, 1 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-9191.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“The Lifespan of a Fact” – Based on the true story of John d’Agata’s essay “What Happens There.” Fresh out of college, Jim Fingal’s job is to fact-check articles for one of the best magazines in the country. His boss has given him a big assignment: to apply his skill to a groundbreaking piece by author John D’Agata. Performances through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $10 student; $20 adult. (509) 325-2507.

“Annie” – Young orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. Shows through Sunday, 7 p.m. TAC at the Lake, 22910 E. Appleway Ave., Liberty Lake. $15 general; $13 seniors.

“Matilda: the Musical” – through June 5. The Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s “Matilda: the Musical” revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and an inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. This show is rated PG for crass language. Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $16 adults, $15 military, senior and children ages 12 and younger; $18 door. (509) 227-7638.

“Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express” – Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning, it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed a dozen times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case he or she decides to strike again. June 3-19, Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Sundays, 2 p.m. Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St. $35 adults; $30 seniors. (509) 325-2507.

“Pass Over” – Antoinette Nwandu’s “Pass Over” is the story of two young Black men, Moses and Kitch, who are forever stuck is a cyclical existential conundrum and left dreaming of a better tomorrow in a world of police violence. Directed by Malcom Pelles, featuring Dahveed Bullis, Matt Slater and Danny Anderson. June 3-19, Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m. Stage Left, 108 W. Third Ave. $25. (509) 838-9727.

“Ordinary Days” – Set in New York City, four young people explore how their ordinary lives connect in the most unusual and profound way. Music and lyrics by Adam Gwon. June 3-4, 7:30 p.m., June 5, 2 p.m. Eastern Washington University Art Department auditorium, 140 Art Building, Cheney. (509) 359-2494.