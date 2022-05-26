State 1A/2B/1B track: Freeman’s Stephanie Chadduck wins 1A high jump on first day of state meet

From staff reports

Stephanie Chadduck of Freeman won the girls 1A high jump on the first day of the State 1A/2B/1B championships at Roos Field at Eastern Washington University on Thursday.

Chadduck won with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches.

Chewelah’s Zack Crockett won the boys 2B 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 28.97 seconds, a personal best. Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s won the girls 2B 1,600 in a personal-best 5:13.25.

Oakesdale’s Jessie Reed placed first in the girls 1B long jump at 16-51/4.

Other state placers

1A: In the boys 1,600, Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick placed third at 4:20.09. Freeman’s Ryan Declour placed second in the pole vault at 13-0 and Lakeside’s Drake Rodriguez finished tied for fifth at 12-0.

On the girls side, Lakeside’s Matise Mulch placed fifth in the 1,600 at 5:15.23 and Eagles teammate Sadie Meyring was eighth at 5:17.55.

2B: Chewelah’s Cole Foster placed fourth in the boys 1,600 at 4:34.90 and Ben Morales of St. George’s was seventh at 4:46.85.

Regan Thomas of St. George’s placed third in the girls 1,600 at 5:21.29.

Liberty’s Annika Tee finished fourth in the triple jump at 32-61/2.

1B: Brendan Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse placed sixth in the boys 1,600 at 4:48.05 and Selkirk’s Rennie Pelkie finished eighth at 4:49.63.

Kaylee Wodtka of Almira/Coulee-Hartline placed fifth in the long jump at 15-83/4 and Odessa’s Lily Starkel was sixth at 15-61/4.