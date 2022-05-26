The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

State 1A/2B/1B track: Freeman’s Stephanie Chadduck wins 1A high jump on first day of state meet

UPDATED: Thu., May 26, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Stephanie Chadduck of Freeman won the girls 1A high jump on the first day of the State 1A/2B/1B championships at Roos Field at Eastern Washington University on Thursday.

Chadduck won with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches.

Chewelah’s Zack Crockett won the boys 2B 1,600-meter run in 4 minutes, 28.97 seconds, a personal best. Josie McLaughlin of St. George’s won the girls 2B 1,600 in a personal-best 5:13.25.

Oakesdale’s Jessie Reed placed first in the girls 1B long jump at 16-51/4.

Other state placers

1A: In the boys 1,600, Medical Lake’s Reid Headrick placed third at 4:20.09. Freeman’s Ryan Declour placed second in the pole vault at 13-0 and Lakeside’s Drake Rodriguez finished tied for fifth at 12-0.

On the girls side, Lakeside’s Matise Mulch placed fifth in the 1,600 at 5:15.23 and Eagles teammate Sadie Meyring was eighth at 5:17.55.

2B: Chewelah’s Cole Foster placed fourth in the boys 1,600 at 4:34.90 and Ben Morales of St. George’s was seventh at 4:46.85.

Regan Thomas of St. George’s placed third in the girls 1,600 at 5:21.29.

Liberty’s Annika Tee finished fourth in the triple jump at 32-61/2.

1B: Brendan Snekvik of Garfield-Palouse placed sixth in the boys 1,600 at 4:48.05 and Selkirk’s Rennie Pelkie finished eighth at 4:49.63.

Kaylee Wodtka of Almira/Coulee-Hartline placed fifth in the long jump at 15-83/4 and Odessa’s Lily Starkel was sixth at 15-61/4.

