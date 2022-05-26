Things to do in Spokane May 27-June 3 – ‘Stars on Ice,’ Spokane Farmers Market, Wonder Weekend Market and Food Truck Friday

Things to do

Spokane Farmers Market – The weekly Saturday market features products that are grown, baked or wild harvested in the Spokane area. Saturdays through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. Spokane Farmers Market, 20 W. Fifth Ave. Free.

Wonder Weekend Market – The Wonder Building hosts a weekend farmer and craft market featuring local vendors, food and drinks. Market runs through Oct. 22, 9:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Wonder Building, 835 N. Post St. (509) 534-5039.

“Beyond Right: CLE” – Chabad of Spokane offers a JLI course on Jewish values titled “Beyond Right.” Each week, explore and debate an ethical or legal problem to arrive at a fundamental principle in Judaism’s value system. The class is offered Sundays at 10:30 a.m. through June 27. 7 p.m., Chabad of Spokane, 4116 E. 37th Ave. $90. (509) 443-0770.

Come Feed the Bison – Tour includes the farm history and a brief talk on bison. Everyone will get an opportunity to meet, greet and hand feed bison. Tours are Friday and Saturday, 12:30 and 2:30 p.m., through Sept. 3rd. Win-Tur Bison Farm, 4742 Highway 231, Springdale. $7. (509) 258-6717.

“Stars on Ice” – Following the 2022 Olympic Games, the U.S. Figure Skating Team is touring the country. Reigning Olympic champion Nathan Chen, Alysa Liu and Jason Brown are among the scheduled skaters. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $17 children, $27 senior, $32 all ages. (800) 325-7328.

St. Francis Online Auction – Online silent auction to benefit St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish for general funds from Friday-June 5. There are gift certificates, handmade baked items, quilts, stained glass and pottery, silver, kitchen items, collectibles, a Ghost Bed mattress and more. For more information, visit 32auctions.com/stfrancis. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy Ave. (509) 325-1321.

Spokane Garry – A Historical Expedition – Fully guided bus tour will visit Chief Garry Park, the original homestead site of Garry, Drumheller Springs, Latah Creek and Indian Canyon and Garry’s final resting place in Greenwood Cemetery. Registration is required. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Great Northern University, 611 E. Indiana Ave. $50.

Monday Night Dance – After a lifetime of cutting a rug from one era of music to the next, join this active group of seniors every Monday night for light refreshments, a live band and all the dancing you can handle. All ages welcome. Mondays, 7 p.m. For more information, call (509) 327-1584. Monday, 7 p.m.-midnight. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave. (509) 327-1584.

Wednesday in the Woods – Learn at the Bowl & Pitcher Amphitheater every Wednesday about camp cooking, birds of prey, animal encounter, park history and wilderness first aid. Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Bowl and Pitcher – Riverside State Park, 4427 N. Aubrey L. White Parkway. Free. (360) 902-8844.

Virtual Job Fair by WorkSource Spokane – Meet with local employers from various industries who are hiring. Skip the hassle required to travel to a physical job fair and join from the comfort of your own home using your computer, smartphone or tablet. Preregister at bit.ly/38yJNzl. Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Presented by WorkSource. Free. (509) 532-3120.

“Habitat for Everyone: A Few Easy Techniques” – Ken Bevis, stewardship wildlife biologist with the Washington Department of Natural Resources, presents “Habitat for Everyone: A Few Easy Techniques” addressing these ideas with suggestions to apply at home. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Food Truck Friday – Downtown Spokane is shutting down Wall Street every Friday starting June 3 to do Food Truck Fridays. 11 a.m. 211 N. Wall St.