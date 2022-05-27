Dear Kiantha: Never too late to broaden your circle of friends

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Dear Kiantha,

I’m an “old fuddy dud” as we used to call them in my day, I have spent most of my life around people who are the same as me.

It might be too late for me to change but I sometimes wish I had the courage to walk up to someone different from me and have a conversation and get to know them.

I remember a Black man who worked at the same factory as I did, he was a real nice guy although we didn’t say many words to one another, he always said good morning and waved when he saw me. He passed away a few years shy of retirement.

The world we live in now is different. I see people of all races together as friends. Hanging out, laughing and enjoying each other’s company.

My granddaughter insists that it’s not too late for me to get to know people different from me, but I don’t know how to do it. Can you help me out?

Dear New Friend,

I would love to get to know you. I imagine you to have lots of good stories to tell. Seeing the world through your eyes would help me understand where you come from and learn how you view the world from your lens.

Both of my grandfathers, Ben and Herbert, worked early shifts at different foundries in Wisconsin. As a young girl I remember both getting up before dawn each day to make their lunches before heading in for their 12-hour shifts.

My grandfather Ben worked at Badger Alloys with two of his closest friends Otis and Wayman. The three of them retired together in the late ’80s and have all passed on.

I don’t recall either of my grandfathers ever speaking about having white friends from work, but there is a good chance that my grandfathers were like the man you knew at the factory you worked at.

They likely came in to work every day with a smile and a good morning. At home those guys were funny and very respected in their family and community. Man did they tell some good stories.

Times are changing. It is never too late for you to get to know someone different than you. As a matter of fact, you are doing that right now.

It’s as easy as 1-2-3. Smile, say good morning and be friendly. Ask them about themselves and tell them about you then repeat that with as many new and different faces as you can.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

Dear Kiantha can be read Fridays in The Spokesman-Review. To submit a question, please email DearKiantha@gmail.com.