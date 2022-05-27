Fire at north Spokane home caused by pellets from stove

A fire at a north Spokane home Thursday was caused by pellets from a stove, officials said.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 6900 block of North Douglass Street at about 2 a.m. Thursday after reports that the house was on fire.

Crews found fire had consumed the deck and was moving into the home. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames within minutes.

The cause of the fire was pellets from a stove that had been left unattended on the home’s porch, said Brian Schaeffer, Spokane fire chief.

The fire was the first of four reported between 2 and 7 a.m. Thursday.