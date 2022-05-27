Julio Carreras leads hit parade, Spokane Indians top Everett 15-7

Julio Carreras went 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 15-7 in the fourth game of a six-game Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (24-17) have taken three of four from the AquaSox (17-24) in the series and have won eight of their past 10 games. First-place Spokane leads Hillsboro (21-20) by three games and was also three up on Eugene (19-18), pending the result of the Emeralds’ late game.

Carreras hit his sixth homer of the season, a three-run shot, in the eighth .

The Indians scored six runs in the first inning off Everett starter Brayan Perez. Daniel Montano hit a three-run homer in the inning, his first of the season. Grant Lavigne and Cristopher Navarro drove in two runs apiece for Spokane.

Indians starter Will Ethridge was roughed up for six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3 2/3 innings. Winner Robinson Hernandez (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings.

The series continues Saturday at 5:09 p.m.