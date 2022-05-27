Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-90 near Liberty Lake

A Spokane Valley man died Friday evening after crashing his motorcycle.

David P. Oglesbee, 72, was headed west on Interstate 90 at about 7 p.m. Thursday night driving his Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Oglesbee lost control at a curve and went off the road near Liberty Lake.

The motorcycle rolled and Oglesbee was thrown from the bike. Oglesbee was pronounced dead at the scene, WSP said.

Oglesbee was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, troopers said.

The deadly crash came after two noninjury rollover crashes Thursday afternoon on the interstate.

A SUV hit a semi-trailer before rolling in the mid-afternoon outside Medical Lake, Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger said. Traffic was backed up for a mile in each direction.

Senger said an equipment failure on the SUV may have caused the crash.

Around 5:15 p.m., a pickup truck with a canopy left the roadway and rolled, ending up on the grass on the Sprague Avenue off-ramp. Senger said one of the two occupants in the truck left the scene before troopers arrived.

The crash caused significant backup in the westbound I-90 lane, Senger said. He was unsure of the cause of the crash Thursday.