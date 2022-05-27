State 4A/3A/2A track: West Valley’s Gavin Hockinson wins State 2A pole vault championship

Central Valley's AJ Acoy McGloflin clears the bar in the 4A Boys High Jump at the 4A/3A/2A State Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. McGloflin won the event with a jump of 6 feet, 10 inches. (Joshua Hart/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – The West Valley boys track team have always had a longstanding tradition of talented jumpers, particularly in pole vault.

From former athletes like Luke Collins, the school record holder at 16 feet, to Ben Clifford and Josh Miller, who each have cleared 15 feet, the Eagles produced the best talent in the Spokane area year-in and year-out.

However, there was one thing missing from that group – a state individual title.

That came to an end on Friday afternoon at the 4A/3A/2A State Track and Field Championships as senior Gavin Hoskinson became the first WV pole vaulter in school history to be named state champion, taking the 2A boys title in a jump of 13 feet, 6 inches.

“It feels awesome putting in all this effort and all this work in to see something actually happen,” Hoskinson said.

Matching his personal best height from two weekends ago at the Greater Spokane League 2A District Championship, Hoskinson’s was able to out vault Burlington-Edison’s Talmage Palmer’s mark of 13-03 battling through the wind and rain on another soggy day at Mt. Tahoma High School.

Just a year after placing third in pole vault with a jump of 12 feet at the GSL 2A Culminating Championships in the shortened 2021 season as a junior, Hoskinson felt he had to relearn everything about how to pole vault despite having done the event since his freshman year.

“Coming back this year, it was a whole new experience for me,” Hoskinson said. “Going up into the pit, it was very scary. At the beginning of the season, I no heighted in my first two meets and I was just in the gutter. In the third meet though, I jumped a good foot PR of 13 feet and that kind of kickstarted my season. Now I am here today as a state champion.”

West Valley had two more podium finishers on the 2A side as senior Madison Carr was fourth in the girls discus with a throw of 112-04, and sophomore Grady Walker placed fifth in boys triple going 40-09.25

Central Valley’s AJ McGloflin showed the state why he was the best high jumper all season long as he claimed the 4A boys title in a height of 6-10 matching his personal best.

The CV senior cleared his first three heights all on his first attempts, cleared 6-06 on his second attempt, and then cleared his next two heights on his first attempt before raising the bar to 7 feet.

Going after former CV great Brent Harkin’s state meet record of 7-01, McGloflin clicked the bar twice with his heels on first two attempts, and then his body went right into the bar on the final attempt to end his day of jumping.

“I feel great,” McGloflin said. “I just wanted to the break the state meet record today, so that’s what I was disappointed about, but it was good to get the win.”

McGloflin’s teammate, sophomore Brandon Gutzwiler, joined him on the podium placing fifth with a height of 6-02.

CV junior Brandon Thomas set a new meet record in the boys ambulatory shot put with a throw of 42-04.50, winning by almost 10 feet. He also finished second in the ambulatory 100-meters running 13.91 seconds.

CV senior Rodney Minette completed his lone event in the 4A boys shot put placing third overall with a throw of 52-04. CV senior Cassidy Haddad took seventh in the 4A girls 100 hurdles, running a time of 16.28.

Senior thrower Emily Hutchinson saw her high school career come to an end Thursday evening as she threw the shot put one last time in a Mead uniform, placing fourth overall in the 3A girl’s field with a throw of 37-04.75. Hutchinson also took home second place honors in the discus on Thursday.

“It’s definitely sad that it’s over, but I’m definitely ready for the next few years,” Hutchinson said. “I didn’t get first place like I wanted to, but I still competed. To get two medals is very good for me and I scored points for my team.”

The Hutchinson legacy, a family of five sisters, has now concluded at Mead after three decades of outstanding throwers as Emily will be set to graduate this June.

“I feel very proud to be a part of it,” Hutchinson said. “I know my sisters are proud of me even though I didn’t do as well as I wanted. To be the last one is insane.”

Three GSL boys athletes hit the podium for the 3A high jump led by Cheney senior Kai York-Akiu’s second place personal best jump of 6-04. Mt. Spokane junior Zachary Travis finished in fourth, jumping 6-02, and University senior Isaiah Shaw fifth at 6-02.

The Blackhawks also got a medal from Konner Dobosh in the 3A boys javelin as he threw 173-06 to place sixth.

Pullman senior Nicole Avery collected two medals throughout the day: first in the 2A girls long jump in a mark of 16-04.75 placing fifth, followed by a fourth place run in the 100 hurdles, running 16.17.

Lewis and Clark’s Keeley Johnson jumped to a personal best 17-02.75 to place fourth in the 4A girls long jump. LC senior Luke MacIver placed seventh in the 4A boys shot put with a personal best throw of 49-07.25.

East Valley senior Cody Lewis added to his medal count, picking up his second of the weekend after placing third in the 2A boys discus, throwing 149-08. EV’s Ryan Conrath picked up a sixth-place jump in the 2A boys triple jump going 40-05.50.

Shadle Park senior Emma Glanzer took fourth in the 2A girls long jump, jumping 16-07.25.