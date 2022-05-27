The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Sports >  High school sports

State softball: University ousted from 3A tourney; Shadle Park stays alive in third-place bracket

UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state softball tournament action.

3A

Auburn Riverside 14, University 3: Sadie Jensen hit a three-run home run and the 15th-seeded Ravens (17-8) beat the seventh-seeded Titans (19-5) in a loser-out at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

Maliyah Mann went 2 for 3 with a two-run home run for U-Hi, which lost to 10th-seeded Arlington 10-5 in a first-round game earlier in the day. Mann went 4 for 4 with a homer in the first game.

2A

Shadle Park 9, Olympic 3: Chloe Flerchinger struck out 12 in a complete game and had three hits with a double and triple and four runs and the Highlanders (22-3) eliminated the Trojans (12-6) in a State 2A third-place bracket game at Carlon Park in Selah.

Ema Green knocked in three and Crimson Rice went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Shadle Park, which faces third-seeded Lynden in a loser-out Saturday.

Shadle Park lost to 13th-seeded Ellensburg 1-0 in a first-round game then knocked off fifth-seeded Fife (17-7) 11-1 in a loser-out as Trinity Richardson and Rice homered.

Ridgefield 10, West Valley 0: The ninth-seeded Spudders (20-2) blanked the 16th-seeded Eagles (11-13) in a loser-out.

West Valley lost to top-seeded Othello 6-0 in a first-round game.

1A

Lakeside 10, Freeman 0 (6): Katie Sturm went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the fifth-seeded Eagles (16-7) beat the fourth-seeded Scotties (19-5) in a quarterfinal at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

Jade Christianson tossed a four-hit shut out and Madi Keon went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Lakeside faces top-seeded Eatonville in a semifinal on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Zillah 8-2 in a first-round game while Freeman had a bye.

Castle Rock 13, Freeman 5: The eighth-seeded Rockets (18-4) eliminated the Scotties (19-6) in a loser-out.

2B

Colfax 14, Lake Roosevelt 8: The fifth-seeded Bulldogs (22-2) beat the fourth-seeded Raiders (15-1) in a quarterfinal at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Colfax faces top-seeded Adna in a semifinal on Saturday.

The Bulldogs beat 12th-seeded Goldendale 14-2 in a first-round game.

Rainier 17, Liberty 0: The 10th-seeded Mountaineers (18-5) beat the seventh-seeded Lancers (19-3) in a first-round loser-out.

1B

Colton 11, Inchelium 6: The second-seeded Bulldogs (15-5) defeated the third-seeded Hornets (19-5) in a semifinal.

Colton topped seventh-seeded Wilbur-Creston-Keller 18-3 in five innings in a first-round game, while Inchelium beat sixth-seeded Quilcene 15-2 in five innings.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 28, Quilcene 15: The Wildcats (13-12) beat the Rangers (9-5) in a loser-out. WCK faces fourth-seeded DeSales in a loser-out Saturday.

