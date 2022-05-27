The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

State tennis: East Valley’s Tiffany Phout advances to 2A semifinal; Chewelah’s Avi Sahota will play for 2B/1B title

UPDATED: Fri., May 27, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s state tennis tournament action.

4A

Boys: Lewis and Clark’s Alex Ellingsen and Will Mroch were eliminated by Hieu Le and Huy Le (Kentridge) 6-4, 7-5 in a fifth-place bracket match.

Girls: Gonzaga Prep’s Savannah Crisp and Marie Loroz beat Leilani Gonzalez and Rebekah Morgan (Skyview) 6-4, 7-6 in a fifth-place bracket match. G-Prep’s Kate Palelek and Carly Walton were eliminated by Allie Jansen and Skylr Allen (Glacier Peak) 6-2, 6-4 in a fifth-place bracket match. Another Bullpup, Juliet McFarland, was eliminated by Sydney Kowalchuk (Rogers-Puyallup) 6-4, 6-3 in a fifth-place bracket match.

2A

Boys: Pullman’s Vijay Lin advanced to the fourth-place match on Saturday topping Justin Chung (W.F. West) 6-2, 6-1. Teammate Seth Luna was eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Jordan Allen (Foss) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. Pullman’s Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang advanced to a semifinal on Saturday defeating Jack Wang and Jordan Wang (Sammamish) 6-2, 6-4. Kolby Uhlenkott and Garrison Holland (Pullman) was eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Landon Kaut and Brandon Young (Centralia) 6-2, 6-1.

Girls: East Valley’s Tiffany Phout advanced to a Saturday semifinal, defeating Lotte Steinbach (Selah) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Pullman’s Rhoda Wang reached the other semi, defeating Teegan DeVries (North Kitsap) 6-0, 6-1. Pullman’s Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun fell in a quarterfinal to Athena Moore and Sienna Moore (Black Hills) 6-3, 6-2 and will play in the fourth-place bracket on Saturday. West Valley’s Janneke Jojems and Carlie Knapp advanced in the fifth-place bracket defeating Evie Wenger and Sydney Dreves (Columbia River) 2-0.

1A/2B/1B

Boys: Lakeside’s Kyle Dillingham lost to Jacob Ole (Annie Wright) 6-1, 6-0 in a quarterfinal and plays in the fourth-place bracket Saturday.

St. George’s Pelayo Montes Zalba fell to Josh Davydov (Seattle Academy) 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal and faces Lakeside’s Blake Martin in the fourth-place bracket. Martin lost to Parth Jain (Charles Wright) 6-1, 6-1 in a quarterfinal.

Lakeside’s Ty Shamion and Sam Hanson fell to Nick Jung/Mitchell Holman (Cascade Christian) 6-3, 6-3 and play in a fourth-place bracket game Saturday.

Medical Lake’s Isaac Barr and Tristan Francis were eliminated by Kaleb Zetterberg and Trenton Marzano (Cascade Christian) 6-0, 6-0 in the fifth-place bracket. St. George’s Ethan Wu and Tariq Ravasia were eliminated by Eli Golding and Kyden Blunt (Goldendale) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in a fifth-place bracket match.

Girls 1A: Deer Park’s Carmen Kiewert lost to Anna Cheng (Forest Ridge) 6-1, 6-0 in a semifinal. She will play in a third-place bracket match Saturday.

Freeman’s Abby Bryant and Ashley Boswell advanced to a semifinal defeating Erin Mitchell and Cassidy Foster (Eatonville) 6-1, 6-1.

Girls 2B/1B: Chewelah’s Avi Sahota advanced to the title match defeating Skylar Hardesty (Tonasket) 6-2, 6-1 in a semifinal. She will face Lucia Martinez-Leal of Highland.

Mia Tombari of St. George’s fell to Martinez-Leal in a semi and dropped into a third-place bracket match Saturday.

Chewelah’s Natalie George and Ariel Brashler fell to Jasslyn Ramos and Eliana Rios (Granger) 7-6, 6-1 in a semifinal and will face Lind-Ritzville/Sprague’s Amy Anderson and Alexis Melcher in the third-place bracket Saturday. Anderson and Melcher defeated Angie Gonzalez and Melanie Gonzalez (Pateros) 6-2. 6-4 to advance.

