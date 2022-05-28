Cougar hospitalizes 9-year-old girl after Stevens County attack
UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022
A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl attending a camp Saturday morning near Fruitland, in Stevens County.
The girl was injured and taken to a hospital, according to an email from Staci Lehman, communications manager at Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The girl’s condition was unclear Saturday afternoon.
The cougar was killed at the scene, Lehman wrote. WDFW is investigating the incident.
Cougar attacks on humans are extremely rare, according to the state agency. The first cougar attack in Washington that resulted in a human death was reported in 1924. Since then, state authorities recorded 20 other cougar-human encounters that resulted in a documented injury, including a second fatal attack in 2018, roughly 30 miles east of Seattle.
