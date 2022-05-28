Spokane police investigating death on South Hill
UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022
Spokane police’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a person’s death after officers responded to a “disturbance” Saturday afternoon near Lincoln Park on the South Hill.
Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the 2200 block of East Southeast Boulevard and discovered a person with significant injuries, which appeared to have been caused by a sharp object, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
The person later succumbed to the wounds, according to the post.
A large police presence could be seen Saturday at an apartment complex near the intersection of Southeast Boulevard and Rockwood Boulevard. Yellow tape cordoned off a section of the complex’s parking lot.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later time will determine the manner of death and identify the person who died , the Facebook post said.
Police contacted everyone involved and there is no threat to the public, according to the post.
