State softball: Shadle Park knocked out in close game; Lakeside, Colton finish second

UPDATED: Sat., May 28, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s state fastpitch softball .

1A

Nooksack Valley 4, Lakeside 3: Jayden Loreen hit a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning and the second-seeded Pioneers (22-0) beat the fifth-seeded Eagles (17-9) in the state championship game Saturday at Columbia Playfield in Richland.

Lacy Crabtree hit a two-run homer and Kaydee Wuesthoff had a pair of hits for Lakeside.

Mackenzie Nine and Katie Sturm had three hits apiece and the fifth-seeded Eagles beat top-seeded Eatonville (20-5) in a semifinal earlier in the day.

Jade Christianson struck out four in a complete game and Wuesthoff had two hits and three runs for Lakeside.

2A

Lynden 9, Shadle Park 8: Ashlyn Alexander hit two home runs and had three RBIs and the Lions (17-4) beat the Highlanders (23-5) in a state loser-out at Carlon Park in Selah.

Liv Miller and Childrey DeJong also homered for Lynden, which finished in fourth place.

Trinity Richardson went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs and Ema Green hit a two-run double in the seventh to make it a one-run game for Shadle Park.

2B

Forks 13, Colfax 8: Kyra Neel went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and the Spartans (21-8) beat the Bulldogs (26-4) in the state third-place game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Harper Booth and Jorja Koerner knocked in two runs apiece for Colfax.

The Bulldogs fell to top-seeded Adna 11-1 in a semifinal then knocked off 11th-seeded Toledo (18-11) 12-5 to reach the third-place game. Harley Hennigar hit a three-run home run and KeiLena Nelson went 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the win over the Riverhawks.

1B

Liberty Christian 4, Colton 1: Freshman Calista Davis went 2 for 3 with a home run and a double and the top-seeded Patriots (21-2) beat the second-seeded Wildcats (14-5) in the state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex.

Sidni Whitcomb doubled and tripled and Kaydee Huitstuman had a hit and scored for Colton.

