State tennis: Pullman’s Rhoda Wang wins girls 2A title in all-Greater Spokane League championship match

Freshman Rhoda Wang of Pullman beat East Valley’s Tiffany Phout 6-1, 6-2 in the girls State 2A tennis championship match at Nordtrom Tennis Center in Seattle on Saturday.

“I was a little nervous at the start of the tournament, but was very proud of my effort,” Wang said.

Wang and Phout played against each other early in league play and were set to square off in the district title match, but Phout withdrew with a leg injury.

“We were familiar with each other’s playing style,” Wang said. “It seemed like my shots were falling, so I was able to gain some momentum and gain confidence in my shot selection.”

The Pullman girls and boys teams both placed second in the team scoring.

“It looks good for the East Side moving forward,” East Valley coach Tom Griner said.

Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pullman) beat Joseph Chung/Aaron Boggess (W.F. West) in the boys third-place match.

East Valley girls finished tied for fourth.

Lakeside tied for first in team scoring in boys 1A/2B/1B. Chewelah won the girls 2A/1B team title with St. George’s placing tied for fifth.

3A

Boys: Jeremy LaSalle (Ferris) was eliminated in the fourth-place bracket by Elijah Nelson (Prairie) 6-1, 6-3.

Drew Champlin and Andrew Parker (Mead) were eliminated in the fourth-place bracket by Daniel Cegielski/Matthew Cegielski (Auburn Riverside) 6-4, 6-2.

Oliver Hammond and Joe Robl (Mead) were eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Ethan Farley/Blake Gettleman (Shorewood) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls: Gretchen Drews (University) was eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Rylie Gettman (Shorewood) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Kailee Alteneder and Rebecca Coe (University) lost to Ella Simpson/Jaya Manhas (Mercer Island) in the fifth-place match 6-0, 6-2 and finished eighth in state.

2A

Boys: Vijay Lin (Pullman) lost to Matt Rudi (Columbia River) 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth-place match and finished seventh at state.

Seth Luna (Pullman) was eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Jordan Allen (Foss) 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Girls: Audrey Pitzer and Renee Sun (Pullman) lost to Henleigh Elder/Jasmine Shipley (East Valley-Yakima) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 in the fourth-place match and finished seventh at state.

Janneke Jogems and Carlie Knapp (West Valley) were eliminated in the fifth-place bracket by Sydney Scriber/Jasmine Dumontet (Enumclaw) 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

1A/2B/1B

Boys: Kyle Dillingham (Lakeside) defeated teammate Blake Martin 7-6, 6-2 in the fourth-place match. Martin finished seventh.

Ty Shamion and Sam Hanson (Lakeside) were eliminated in the fourth-place bracket by Connor Hardesty/Alex Owsly (Tonasket) 6-1, 6-1.

Girls: 1A: Carmen Kiewert (Deer Park) was eliminated in the third-place bracket by Galia Harmelin (University Prep) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Abby Bryant and Ashley Boswell (Freeman) lost to Taiya Hansen/Sadie Wickham (Overlake) 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match 6-4, 6-1 and finished fourth at state.

2B/1B: Avi Sahota (Chewelah) lost to Lucia Martinez-Leal (Highland) 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 in the championship match.

Mia Tombari (St. George’s) beat Skylar Hardesty (Tonasket) 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match.

Natalie George and Ariel Brashler (Chewelah) lost to Taylor Beam/Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) 6-3, 7-5 in the third-place match and finished fourth at state.

The Chewelah girls won the 2B/1B girls team championship with 18 points.