This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sat., May 28, 2022
Bestsellers
From Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “In the Blood: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)
2. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)
3. “This Time Tomorrow: A Novel,” Emma Straub (Riverhead)
4. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
6. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)
7. “Something Wilder,” Christina Lauren (Gallery)
8. “Book of Night,” Holly Black (Tor)
9. “The Island,” Adrian McKinty (Little, Brown)
10. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)
Nonfiction
1. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Dey Street)
2. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)
3. “Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast and Keep Hammering,” Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)
4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
5. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)
6. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)
7. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” Candice Millard (Doubleday)
8. “Why I Stand,” Jonathan Isaac (DW)
9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)
10. “Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present and Hopeful Future of Race in America,” Ben Carson (Center Street)
