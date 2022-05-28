This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “In the Blood: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

2. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

3. “This Time Tomorrow: A Novel,” Emma Straub (Riverhead)

4. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

7. “Something Wilder,” Christina Lauren (Gallery)

8. “Book of Night,” Holly Black (Tor)

9. “The Island,” Adrian McKinty (Little, Brown)

10. “The Paris Apartment: A Novel,” Lucy Foley (Morrow)

Nonfiction

1. “The Office BFFs: Tales of The Office From Two Best Friends Who Were There,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey (Dey Street)

2. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)

3. “Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast and Keep Hammering,” Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)

4. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

5. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)

6. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

7. “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile,” Candice Millard (Doubleday)

8. “Why I Stand,” Jonathan Isaac (DW)

9. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

10. “Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present and Hopeful Future of Race in America,” Ben Carson (Center Street)