aw_220530_birthdays

UPDATED: Sun., May 29, 2022
Actor Tonya Pinkins is 60. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 58. Movie director Antoine Fuqua is 57. Actor John Ross Bowie is 51. Rock musician Patrick Dahlheimer (Live) is 51. Actor Idina Menzel is 51. Rapper Cee Lo Green is 47. Rapper Remy Ma is 42. Actor Blake Bashoff is 41. Actor Javicia Leslie is 35. Actor Jake Short is 25. Actor Sean Giambrone is 23. Actor Jared Gilmore is 22.
