A guilty pleasure in rainy weather: chili cheese fries

Since we’ll be continuing to slog through this unexpected rainy, overcast weather on occasion until at least August, I think it’s only fair that we give in and start consoling ourselves with a few culinary guilty pleasures.

Kicking things off with a savory option, let’s dive into my current hyper-fixation snack: chili cheese fries.

Incrediburger & Eggs’ starters and sides menu is as well-rounded as I will surely be once I finish eating my way through it. Starting with the baseline (read: excellent) beef fat fries, the list also features totchos, poutine, chili and crispy fried broccoli (a healthier option, right?).

Then to top it all off, Incrediburger gets truly diabolical with the All the Fries Board, essentially a charcuterie board of fried potatoes, including garlic fries, chili cheese fries, beef fat fries, sweet potato tots, regular tots and red potatoes all served with a variety of sauces. Guilty pleasure? Check!

If you go: 909 W. First Ave. For more information, visit incrediburgerandeggs.com or call (509) 443-4215.

Waddell’s Pub and Grill offers chili cheese fries featuring fries with the signature Squirrelly seasoning, house-made chili and cheese.

If you go: 4318 S. Regal St. For more information, visit waddellspubandgrill.com or call (509) 443-6500.

Fatburger gets similarly wild, offering several variations on French fries. The chili cheese fries at this chain come with your choice of skinny or fat fries, homemade chili and shredded cheese.

If you go: 1706 W. Francis Ave. For more information, visit fatburger.com or call (509) 209-2115.

And last, but not least, Park Inn offers chili cheese fries with your choice of fries or tater tots – the perfect complement to a rainy night out. And if you really want to go all-in, order the fried chicken, too, because why not?

If you go: 103 W. Ninth Ave. For more information, visit parkinnspokane.com or call (509) 624-8111.