Culinary Calendar for June 1-8 – Food Truck Friday, Summer Deck Party, dim sum and Light Up the Night

Indian Cuisine (sold out) – Learn to make tikka masala with rice, vegetable samosa, cucumber mint salad and grilled halloumi with grapefruit. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $80. (509) 822-7087.

Summer Deck Party – Learn to make salata avocado, antipasto kabobs, shrimp and cucumber canapes, grilled zucchini and ricotta roulades, stuffed jalapeños and fresh strawberry salsa. Substitutions to accommodate dietary restrictions are available! Contact us at least one week before the class date to request substitutions via email: ce@ccs.spokane.edu or phone: (509) 279-6144. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Food Truck Friday – Downtown Spokane is shutting down Wall Street every Friday starting Friday to do Food Truck Fridays. Friday, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. 211 N. Wall St. Free.

Light Up the Night – Second annual fundraiser event for Light a Lamp, a nonprofit raising money for children with cleft lip/cleft palates. Silent auction begins at 5 p.m. followed by a performance by the Raising at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 5-9:30 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. Free. (509) 465-3591.

Dim Sum – Chef Lesa will teach the class how to make three different kinds of dumplings: xiao long bao, a soup dumping filled with ground pork; har gow, a translucent dumpling filled with prawns and water chestnuts; and shrimp toast. Monday, 5:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $60. (208) 277-4116.

Caribbean Cuisine (sold out) – Learn how to make mango slaw, jerk chicken, rice and beans and fried plantains. June 8, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.