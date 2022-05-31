Smoking in bed cause of fatal fire in Emerson-Garfield neighborhood

The house fire that left one person dead last week was caused by smoking in bed, the Spokane Fire Department said Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Grace Avenue at 2:30 a.m. and arrived within three minutes, according to a news release from the department.

Crews discovered heavy fire at the front of the house, endangering nearby homes. Firefighters entered the home and searched the first and second floors for occupants.

During the search, firefighters found one adult dead near an exit.

The person died of smoke inhalation, Deputy Chief Rex Strickland said. The resident’s name has yet to be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire department determined the fire was caused by a cigarette. Strickland said the resident had been smoking in bed, Strickland said.

Strickland encouraged smokers to dispose of their cigarettes in a proper ashtray and to never smoke in bed.